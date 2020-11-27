November 27, 2020

Published 12:35 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Jerreal Nance

Jerreal Dean Nance, 72, of Crown City, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, with Pastor Randy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

