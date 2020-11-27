Jerreal Nance

Jerreal Dean Nance, 72, of Crown City, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, with Pastor Randy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow. No visitation will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

