Larry McCallister

Larry E. McCallister, 77, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Mondayat Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

