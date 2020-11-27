November 27, 2020

Pamela Henson

By Obituaries

Published 3:33 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Pamela Kay Henson, 79, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, James Henson.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Jerome Whitfield officiating at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

