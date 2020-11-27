Pamela Henson

Pamela Kay Henson, 79, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, James Henson.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, with Pastor Jerome Whitfield officiating at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service also at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.