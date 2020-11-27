November 27, 2020

Ronald Leffingwell

Ronald Leffingwell

Ronald Tonta Leffingwell, 70, of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Rev. Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller. Visitation will be held 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

