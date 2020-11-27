November 27, 2020

  • 52°

Sharon Jenkins

By Obituaries

Published 3:33 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Sharon Jenkins

Sharon Louise Jenkins, 65, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Stephen Jenkins.

Grave service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Ironton, with Pastor Ryan Brown officiating. Procession to the cemetery will line up at 12:30 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. To offer online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

