Lady Hornets rally past Lady Senators

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets saved their best for last.

The last quarter, that is.

Trailing by four points heading into the fourth quarter, the Lady Hornets outscored the Portsmouth West Lady Senators 23-7 and came away with a season-opening 51-39 win on Saturday.

Addi Dillow scored 8 of her 21 points and Kaleigh Murphy 7 of her 13 in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback.

Keima Bennett scored 10 points and Lexi Deaver 9 to pace West (2-1).

Bennett scored 6 points and Deaver hit a 3-pointer as West went up 11-6 in the first quarter.

Each team scored 10 points in the second quarter and it was 21-16 at the half. Dillow had 7 points in the quarter.

Coal Grove got within 32-28 as Hicks hit a pair of 3-pointers and Murphy added 4 more. Deaver and Bennett scored 4 points each for West.

In the fourth quarter, Dillow and Murphy took over as they scored 15 of the Lady Hornets 23 points.

Coal Grove visits Fairland Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Ports. West 11 10 11 7 = 39

Coal Grove 6 10 12 23 = 51

PORTSMOUTH WEST (2-1): Maelynn Howell 2 0 1-6 5, Abby Adkins 0 0 3-4 3, Emily Moore 0 0 0-0 0, Haley Coleman 1 0 0-0 2, Emma Sayre 1 0 2-2 4, Lexi Deaver 3 1 0-0 9, Charlie Jo Howard 3 0 0-0 6, MacKenzie Boggs 0 0 0-0 0, Keima Bennett 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 15-48 6-12 39. 3-pt. goals: Deaver. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Deaver, Bennett.

COAL GROVE (1-0): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 2-2 2, Elli Holmes 1 0 2-2 4, Addi Dillow 8 1 2-5 21, Kaleigh Murphy 5 0 3-4 13, Abbey Hicks 0 3 0-1 9, Rylee Harmon 1 0 0-0 2, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Griffith 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19-60 9-16 51. 3-pt. goals: 4 Hicks 3, Dillow). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.