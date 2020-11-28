Rock Hill schools to host Christmas drive-through event

Each building in the Rock Hill Local Schools campus will be decorated for the holiday season and the community is invited to a drive through event to view them on Dec. 15.

“To my knowledge, this is the first time anything like this has ever occurred among our schools,” Jason Owens, principal of the middle school, said. “Superintendent David Hopper developed the idea as a means to boost staff and community morale and reflect upon the blessings we still have in spite of the COVID pandemic.”

The schools are currently on a remote learning system, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owens said the display “will allow our community to see a beacon of light as they drive atop County Road 26, approaching our campus during this holiday season.”

The event will run from 6-8 p.m. Social distancing and health department guidelines will be mandatory.