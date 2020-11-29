Redwomen lose heartbreaker

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

BIDWELL — The difference between a win and a loss was five seconds.

With the game tied and five seconds to play, Hannah Jakes hit two foul shots to give the River Valley Lady Raiders a 45-43 win over the upset-minded Rock Hill Redwomen on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey was proud of his young team’s effort.

“I am so proud of these girls. They played so hard,” said Bailey. “It hurts to lose, but I can’t fault how hard we played and that’s all I ever ask of these girls.”

Cigi Pancake scored a game-high 21 points including four 3-point goals to lead the Redwomen (1-2).

“Cigi did all kinds of different things. She rebounded, she blocked shots, she scored, she played defense,” said Bailey.

Jakes had 19 points and Lauren Twyman had 14 for the Lady Raiders.

River Valley jumped in front 8-0 to start the game but Rock Hill rallied as Pancake scored 7 points while Emma Scott and Hadyn Bailey added a basket and the Redwomen took an 11-10 lead.

Jakes scored 10 points as River Valley took a 25-24 halftime lead. Pancake and MaKenzie each hit trifectas to keep the Redwomen close.

Pancake and Bailey combined for 10 points in the third quarter as Rock Hill went ahead 39-36.

But the Redwomen went cold in the fourth quarter and scored just 4 points allowing River Valley to rally and Jakes to hit the winning free throws.

Rock Hill hosts Chesapeake on Monday.

Rock Hill 11 13 15 4 = 43

River Valley 10 15 11 9 = 45

ROCK HILL (1-2): Aleigha Matney 2 0 0-0 4, Hadyn Bailey 3 0 0-0 6, Emma Scott 1 0 2-4 4, Taylor Clark 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 1 0 0-0 2, Jaina Bailey 0 0 1-2 1, Cigi Pancake 4 4 1-3 21, MaKenzie Hanshaw 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 12 5 4-8 43. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

RIVER VALLEY (NA): Brooklin Clonch 0 0 0-0 0, Hannan Jakes 8 0 3-4 19, Zaira Rhodes 0 0 0-0 0, Allie Holley 2 0 0-0 4, Morrisa Barcus 2 0 0-0 4, Emma Truance 1 o 0-0 2, Lauren Twyman 2 3 1-1 14, Siera Somerville 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 16 3 4-5 45. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.