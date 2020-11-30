Darrell Riley Sr.

Darrell R. Riley Sr., 78, of Proctorville, died on Nov. 28, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Whitley Riley.

Private family service will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Rick Miller and Pastor Bob Bins with private burial at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.