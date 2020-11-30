E. Avonelle Phelps

Avonelle Phelps

March 28, 1927– Nov. 26, 2020

Avonelle Conley Phelps, age 92, of Marysville, formerly of Ashland, Kentucky, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at The Bluebird Retirement Community.

An educator her entire career, she was a retired first grade teacher with the Dawson-Bryant School District in Coal Grove.

Her first teaching placement was in Paintsville, Kentucky, upon graduation from Pikeville College. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.

A skilled seamstress and clothes maker, she also enjoyed cross-stitch.

Lovingly known as “Aunt Polly,” she was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan.

Although she had no children of her own, she considered her scores of former students and her nieces and nephews as her loving children.

She was born March 28, 1927, in Swamp Branch, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Frankie Pelphrey Conley and was also predeceased by three brothers, Murvel, Marvin and William “Hub” Conley; and two nephews, Larry and Richard “Rusty” Conley.

She is survived by two nieces, Amelia “Cookie” Beckstedt, of Troy, and Cindy (Kim) Morse, of Troy; a nephew, Brad (Jodie) Conley, of Marysville; numerous great nieces and great nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Entombment services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the mausoleum chapel of Ashland Cemetery in Ashland, Kentucky.

Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville, is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.