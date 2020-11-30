Jerry Edwards

Jerry Duane Edwards, 83, of South Point, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

