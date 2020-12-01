Barbara McFann

Dec. 11, 1939–Nov. 30, 2020

Barbara Ann McFann, 80, of Waterloo, passed away Nov. 30, 2020 at King’s Daughter Medical Center. The Lawrence County native was born Dec. 11, 1939, a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth (Sharp) Sizemore.

She leaves behind a husband, Robert McFann, whom she married in 1968.

Barbara was a devoted wife and a loving mother to five daughters. She enjoyed playing with her dogs (Sissy, Sadie, and Annie) and was a collector of knick-knacks. Barbara was of the free will Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Sizemore; and a sister, June Sanders.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by five daughters, Honey Kay Hall, Barbara Comley, Beverly Hall, Peggy Lawson, and Carla Kroger; two brothers, Jesse Sizemore and Mark Sizemore

four sisters, Dottie Markel, Candy Harmon, Penny Kay Rusk, and Harlene Rogers; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Dale Knipp officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the McFann family please visit our website at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.