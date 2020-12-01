Charles Johnson

Oct. 25, 1937–Nov. 22, 2020

Charles Rodney Johnson, 83, of Albany, New York, formerly of Ironton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in New York.

Mr. Johnson was born Oct. 25, 1937, a son of the late Paul C. and Naomi (Barber) Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife Reva Jean (Grubb) Johnson, whom he married March 9, 1961.

Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Ashland High School and received his Bachelor Degree from Marshall University. He retired in 1996 from the Army Corps of Engineers as an outdoor recreation planner, after 35 years of service.

He loved to listen to music and playing the drums; he was known to play in various bands and in church.

Mr. Johnson was a member of the American Federation of Musicians Local # 159 Ashland Chapter. He had a passion for watching the Marshall University and the Ohio State University Marching bands.

He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Buckeyes.

Mr. Johnson had several other hobbies which included traveling, especially to the ocean, where he loved to swim; he enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing solitaire and he loved photography.

He was of the Christian faith and attended Christ Temple Church in Huntington, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul (Junie) Johnson.

He is survived by three children, Sharon Johnson, Chris Johnson and Cindy (Lewis, Jr.) Johnson-Snearly; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three nieces; five nephews; and his faithful dog, Sammy.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

