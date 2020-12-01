December 1, 2020

Everett Brown

By Obituaries

Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Everett “Eugene” Brown, 66, of Ironton, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Venice Regional Hospital, Venice, Florida.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Ann Brown.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date at Sharon Baptist Church, Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund, 2010 South Fifth Street, Ironton, Ohio, 45638.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Brown family with arrangements and please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome to view the complete obituary.

