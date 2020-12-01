James Gates

Jan. 27, 1945– Nov. 29, 2020

James Randolph Gates, 75, of Willow Wood, passed away at his home, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The Ashland, Kentucky, native was born Jan. 27, 1945, a son of the late John Gates and Helen Kazee (William) Hill.

Jimmy retired from Armco Steel after 33 years of service and proudly served in the Army National Guard.

He was a member of the Masonic Morning Dawn #7 Lodge.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, helping his grandchildren with their 4-H projects and making items from leather for family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ora Jean Hill and Rev. Tina Simpson; and one step-grandson, Brandon Craft.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Kay Morrison Gates, of Willow Wood; three sons, Matt (Tracy) Gates, of Grimesland, North Carolina, Steve (Lisa Henry) Gates, of Gallipolis and Chris (Melissa) Gates, of Willow Wood; five grandchildren, Matthew Gates, of Grimesland, North Carolina, Travis (Kalli) Gates, of Willow Wood, Hannah Gates, of Willow Wood, Austin Gates, of Grimesland, North Carolina, and Jaxon Gates, of Willow Wood; a step-grandson, Josh (Lexie) Craft, of Proctorville; three great-grandchildren; one great grandson on the way; two brothers, Creighton Hill and Cranston (Kathy) Hill, both of Westwood, Kentucky; three sisters, Kim (Dennis) Grant, of Wurtland, Kentucky, Pam Herzog, of Michigan, and Cindy Gates, of Montana.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Aid Cemetery, with Pastor John Paul Patterson officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Gates family with arrangements.

