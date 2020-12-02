4th quarter downfall for Green

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH WEBSTER — For three quarters, the game was very electric between the Green Bobcats and South Webster Jeeps.

And then someone turned off the power switch on the Bobcats.

Down just 3 points going into the fourth quarter in a nip-and-tuck game, Green managed just 3 points in the fourth quarter and fell 69-49 to the Jeeps in a non-league game.

Each team had three players in double figures. Wiley Sanders scored 15 points — all in the first half — Ethan Huffman scored 14 and Levi Singleton 13 to pace the Bobcats while Trae Zimmerman had a game-high 20 points, Cam Carpenter 17 and Will Collins 16.

Zimmerman and Carpenter combined for 13 points as the Jeeps took a 19-17 first quarter lead. Sanders scored 8 points for Green with Singleton hitting a trifecta and scoring 5 points.

The Bobcats rallied to take a 33-31 halftime lead as Sanders got 7 points, Huffman 6 and Singleton hit another trey.

The Jeeps came back to take a 49-46 lead in the third quarter as Collins scored 8 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line. Camper was 2-for-2 at the line as he and Zimmerman scored 4 points each. Singleton had another triple and scored 5 points with Huffman getting 4.

A basket by Huffman and a foul shot by Levi Sampson provided all of Green’s scoring in the fourth quarter.

Zimmerman had 8 points and the Jeeps were 5-of-6 at the foul line as they outscored Green 20-3.

Green 17 16 13 3 = 49

So. Webster 19 12 18 20 = 69

GREEN (0-1): Levi Sampson 1 0 2-5 4, Levi Blevins 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Waddell 0 0 0-0 0, Dereck Salyers 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Huffman 7 0 0-1 14, Levi Singleton 2 3 0-0 13, Dawson Damron 0 0 1-2 1, Wiley Sanders 5 0 5-5 15, Josh Hammonds 1 0 0-0 2, Braydon Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3 8-13 49. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH WEBSTER (1-0): Connor Bender 2 0 0-0 4, Trae Zimmerman 7 1 3-4 20, RileyBarnett 0 0 0-0 0Brock Campbell 1 0 0-2 2, Jaren Lower 2 0 0-0 4, Cam Carpenter 6 1 2-2 17, Brady Blizzard 2 0 0-0 4, Myles Beasly 0 0 0-0 0Zander Rawlins 0 0 0-0 0, Will Collins 5 0 6-6 16, Lane Bond 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 26 2 11-13 69. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.