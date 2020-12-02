Walmart in Ashland closed until Friday

Company says store will be cleaned and sanitized

ASHLAND — The Walmart Supercenter on River Hill Drive in Ashland closed on Wednesday and will remain so until Friday.

According to a post on the store’s Facebook page, the store shut down around 2 p.m. and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

The store said the closure was for “cleaning and sanitizing” procedures.

The store did not offer any further specifics, but Walmart’s corporate office released a statement on the closing.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” the statement read. “When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

Earlier this year, Walmart stores reduced their hours from their normal 24-hour service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company said this was to allow for sanitization and restocking of stores.

The Ashland location’s pharmacy is still open this week for drive-through service and curbside pickup. Customers are asked to call the pharmacy when they arrive.