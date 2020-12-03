December 3, 2020

Christopher Martin

By Obituaries

Published 12:21 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Christopher Ray Martin, 56, of Proctorville, died Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

