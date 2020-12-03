Christopher Martin
Christopher Ray Martin, 56, of Proctorville, died Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, KY.
Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
