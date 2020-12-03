Rock Hill school meeting scheduled for Thursday rescheduled

The Rock Hill Local School District special meeting scheduled for tonight has been cancelled due to social distancing and COVID-19 issues. The regular meeting will be held Dec. 21. at 6:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office, 2325a County Road 26 Ironton, with some or all board members may choose to participate remotely via remote technology. While the general public will not be permitted in-person access to the Board meeting due to the COVID-19 restrictions put in place by the governor’s office, the public may access the Board of Education meeting via livestream. Anyone can view the meeting on Rock Hill Local School District Facebook page. Anyone wishing to speak with the board in person must make arrangements with the superintendent at least 72 hours before the meeting.