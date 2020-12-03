Sarah Hinds

Sarah “Magadline” Smith Hinds, 80, of Ironton, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Boyd Hinds Jr.

Private services with Elder Kenny Waller officiating will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Buckeye Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hinds family with arrangements.

