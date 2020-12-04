Daniel Wagner

March 3, 1929–Dec. 3, 2020

Daniel Milton Wagner, 91, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home.

The Lawrence County native was born March 3, 1929, a son of the late George Wagner and Laura Simenos Wagner.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Fern Sturgill Wagner, whom he married on Dec. 25, 1951.

Daniel attended Hanging Rock Schools. He joined the United States Army and received three Purple Heart Awards, belonged to the Military Order Purple Heart Chapter 765, as well as received a Bronze Star. In 2018, he was selected as the Soldier of the Year and received the Jim Marshall Award at Rio Grande College. He was a labor roller with AK Steel retiring in 1991 after 34 years of service. He was of the Protestant faith and attended West Ironton Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Barney Wagner and Dave Wagner; and two sisters, Barb Wagner and June Wagner.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Debbie Rogers, of Ironton; son, Steve (Kim) Wagner, of Ironton; grandchildren, Nathan (Candice) Wagner, of Ironton, and Amanda (Matthew) Parsons, of Princeton, West Virginia; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Marcus) Williams of Columbus, Erin (Jimmy) Negrete, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Matthew (Caitlin) Wilson, of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Wagner, of Ironton, Marshall Wagner, of Ironton, Eliza Renee Wagner, of Ironton, Ezra Williams, of Columbus, Isley Williams, of Columbus, Uriajah Negrete of Las Vegas, Nevada, Levi Wilson, of Columbus; and a special exchange student originally from Venezuela, Pedro Medoza from Orlando, Florida.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with the Rev. Lawrence Harris officiating. Public visitation will be noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Wagner Family with arrangements.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.