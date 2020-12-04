December 4, 2020

  • 43°

Lavanda Boyd

By Obituaries

Published 6:13 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Lavanda Boyd

March 8, 1947–Nov. 30, 2020

 

Lavanda Kathleen “Kathy” Ellis Boyd, 73, of Ironton, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

The Lawrence County native was born March 8, 1947, a daughter to the late Ben Ellis and Catherine Collins Ellis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Otis Eugene Boyd, on Oct. 16, 1999.

Lavanda attended Rock Hill Schools and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, V.F.W. Post #8850. She was a former employee of The Ironton Tribune and retired from Professional Transportation, Inc. in 2012. She was the grand marshall of the Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade in 2000.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughter, Wanda Hall.

She is survived by fiancé’, David Wallace, of Ironton; daughter, Bonnie Boyd, of Ironton; grandsons, Aaron Hall, Charles Hall and Brian Hall, all of Ironton; sister, Ethel McKenzie, of Kitts Hill; and nephew, Michael McKenzie of Coal Grove.

Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Tim Maddy officiating. Burial will follow in Hecla Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

 

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still severe this holiday season, do you plan to your Christmas shopping in person this year or will you be going online?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business