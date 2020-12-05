CG girls bounce back big

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — It was bounce back time and the Coal Grove Lady Hornets were bouncing high.

After a tough loss at Fairland on Monday, the Lady Hornets raced past the Gallipolis Blue Angels 67-32 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“After a tough loss, we were able to recover with some extra incentive during practice. And by extra incentive, I mean running,” said coach Rick Roach. “We were all upset after the game Monday, but we talked about getting back on track and every girl who stepped on the court was giving 100 percent.”

Addi Dillow scored 20 points, Abbey Hicks hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points while Kaleigh Murphy added 10 points to lead the Lady Hornets (2-1, 1-1).

Maddy Petro scored 15 points to lead Gallipolis (2-1, 1-1).

Coal Grove got off to a slow start with Dillow, Murphy and Rylee Harmon combining for an 11-5 lead.

The Lady Hornets then exploded in the second quarter to take a 32-14 halftime lead as six different players scored with Dillow getting 6 and both Murphy and Kenadee Keaton 4 each.

Coal Grove continued its offensive onslaught in the third quarter by outscoring Gallipolis 23-9 and open up a 55-23 cushion.

Hicks had 13 of her points in the quarter including three treys. Petro scored 6 of the Blue Angels’ 9 points.

“Abbey Hicks took a hit to the head early in the second quarter and it must have jarred her shot because she came hotter than fire in the third to extend our lead,” said Roach.

Dillow hit a trifecta and scored 5 points in the fourth quarter and then the Lady Hornets began to empty the bench. Petro scored 8 points for Gallipolis.

Roach said the Lady Hornets’ rebounding was a key.

“Petro is a tough player and has some great moves around the basket. Our post players Murphy and (Jaidyn) Griffith battled and were able to pick up some big rebounds,” said Roach.

Coal Grove hosts Oak Hill at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Gallipolis 5 9 9 9 = 32

Coal Grove 11 21 23 12 = 67

GALLIPOLIS (2-1, 1-1): Chanee Cremeens 1 0 3-6 5, Carolina Sola 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Bryant 0 0 2-3 2, Hannah Ehman 0 0 0-0 0, Maddy Petro 5 0 5-10 15, Regan Wilcoxen 1 0 1-2 3, Emma Hammons 0 0 0-0 0, Koren Truance 3 0 1-2 7, Mary Howell 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-45 0 12-23 32. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (2-1, 1-1): Kelsey Fraley 1 0 0-0 2, Elli Holmes 1 0 4-4 6, Addi Dillow 8 1 1-2 20, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 0-0 0, Laura Hamm 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Deeds 0 0 0-2 0, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Autum Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Kaleigh Murphy 4 0 2-2 10, Abbey Hicks 3 3 1-1 16, Rylee Harmon 2 0 1-1 5, Kenadee Keaton 2 0 0-0 4, Jaidyn Griffith 0 0-0 2. Totals: 23-61 (4) 9-12 67. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.