December 5, 2020

  • 43°

Editorial: Give to those in need

By Editorial Board

Published 12:29 am Saturday, December 5, 2020

For nearly 10 years, John Dickess, owner of Dickess Auto Repair, and Don Schwartz, former manager of Advance Auto Parts in Ironton, have been a boost for children in the region during Christmas.

In typical years, they host a pizza party and bike giveaway, and have distributed hundreds of little gifts during the holiday season.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to call off the party, they will still be organizing the annual giveaway on Dec. 18.

But, with the economic downturn from the pandemic, donations are down this year, at about the fourth of the typical amount.

A major problem for all charitable groups this year is that, while those donating have had to cut back due to hardship, the demand for such groups is greater than ever.

Which is why we encourage anyone who can to consider giving this season, whether to the bike effort, to school charitable projects or to local food pantries.

Times are tough for everyone this year, but, it is still possible to make the season a bit brighter for all.

Anyone interested in making a donation to bike giveaway can call 740-532-1220 and ask for Debbie.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    With the COVID-19 pandemic still severe this holiday season, do you plan to your Christmas shopping in person this year or will you be going online?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business