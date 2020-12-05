December 5, 2020

IMS sponsoring grade school holiday basketball tournament

By Staff Reports

Published 5:37 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020

The Third Annual Ironton Youth Basketball Holiday Tournament will be held Dec. 26-29.
The tournament is for boys in grades 3-4 and 5-6 as well as for girls in grades 3-4 and 5-6.
Entry fee is $100 and teams are guaranteed at least three games. The tournament is a two-pool play followed by a single elimination tournament.
Interested teams should call (740) 646-2538 or (740) 646-2973. The tournament is sponsored by the Ironton Middle School baseball program.
Regarding attendance, spectators will only be the parents (plus one guest) of the athletes participating in the tournament.

