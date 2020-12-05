Lady Bobcats breeze past Tartans

Chance Short

chance.short@irontontribune.com

GREEN — The Green Lady Bobcats opened up their season with a home victory over the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans on Thursday, 66-25.

The Bobcats held East to just two points in the first quarter and head coach Melissa Knapp gave praise to her teams effort on the defensive end.

“I think our defense played really well,” said Knapp. “But offensively we need some work. We didn’t shoot the ball well and missed too many easy shots.”

Despite the lack of shooting, Kasey Kimbler was able to score a game-high 29 points. She also netted four 3-pointers on the night.

After taking a 21-2 first quarter lead, Green evened out with the Tartans as East scored 13 points in the second quarter.

Grace Smith led East with 10 points.

Green would still hold a commanding 35-15 lead at the half, and the Bobcats stretched that lead out even further in third out-scoring East 23-4.

Kame Sweeney scored 10 points in the quarter for Green and put the game out of reach for East. Sweeney scored 16 points to help lead the way.

Green will host New Boston on Monday at home.

East 2 13 4 6 = 25

Green 21 14 23 8 = 66