Lady Vikings fall to PND in opener

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — Forget that cream puff schedule to start the season.

The Symmes Valley Lady Vikings began their season against the defending champion and pre-season favorite Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans and the result was a 68-31 loss in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

“It was a tough game to open up with, but after having our first three games postponed, we were just happy to play,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Shannon Pierce. “Our girls played hard. Notre Dame is a really good team.”

Ava Hassel scored 19 points, Claire Dettwiller 16 points and Kamryn Bradford 11 to lead the Lady Titans.

Morgan Lyons and Kylee Thompson scored 7 points each to pace the Lady Vikings.

Lyons had 6 points and the Lady Vikings were only down 16-8 after the first quarter.

Annie Dettwiller scored 6 points and Hassel 5 as the Lady Tigers went up 32-18 at the half.

Notre Dame then blew the game open by outscoring the Lady Vikings 26-6 in the third quarter as Hassel and Claire Dettwiler scored 9 points each.

Thompson had 4 points and Kelsi Gothard 2 for all the Lady Vikings’ scoring.

Symmes Valley visits South Gallia on Saturday.

Sym. Valley 8 10 6 7 = 31

Notre Dame 16 16 26 10 = 68

SYMMES VALLEY (0-1, 0-1): Jenna Malone 1 0 0- 2, Morgan Lyons 2 0 3-3 7, Hailee Beckett 0 0 0-3 0, Jordan Ellison 0 1 0-3 3, Emma Casteel 0 0 0-0 0, Desiree Simpson 2 0 0-0 4, Enola Cade 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Thompson 2 1 0-2 7, Hailee Gordon 1 0 2-4 4, Kelsi Gothard 1 0 0-0 2, Alison Klaiber 0 0 0-0 0, Spring Ross 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 10 2 5-15 31. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME (2-0, 2-0): Ava Hassel 6 2 1-1 19, Mollie Creech 0 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 1 2 3-4 11, Annie Dettwiller 3 0 2-3 8, Clarie Dettwiller 6 1 1-2 16, Isabel Cassidy 2 1 0-0 7, Annabelle Ball 0 0 0-0 0, Ashley Holtgrewe 0 1 0-0 3, Gracie Ashley 0 0 1-2 1, Katie Strickland 0 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 7 9-14 68. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.