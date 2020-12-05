Marshall to host Charlotte on Friday

Jason Corriher

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Football (7-1 overall, 4-1 Conference USA) will now host Charlotte on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, the league office announced Saturday afternoon. The contest will be carried by CBS Sports Network.

The Thundering Herd was supposed to travel to FIU Friday evening, but that game has been canceled.

Marshall and Charlotte were initially scheduled to play Saturday, November 21.

Season ticket holders will have the ability to purchase their 2020 ticket locations for the Charlotte game. With the game added late to the 2020 schedule – making it a seven (7) home game season instead of six (6), season ticket holders will need to purchase tickets for this game. The deadline to reserve your season ticket locations is Tuesday, December 7 at 4 p.m.

Season ticket holders can access their online account on HerdZone.com to reserve their tickets immediately.

If fans complete their application and reserved tickets for the Rice game in November, you will not need to complete the application again for Charlotte tickets.

Payment will automatically be transferred to this game. Season ticket holders will receive more information via email Sunday morning.

Please call the Marshall Ticket Office at 800-THE-HERD during normal office hours (M-F, 9-4) or email herdtickets@marshall.edu for all The 2020 Ryan C-USA Football Championship is scheduled for Friday, December 18 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. CBS Sports Network will televise that game as well, which will be held at the school with the best regular season conference winning percentage.