Linda Wilson

Linda Mae Wilson, 63, of Ironton, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wilson.

Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. today at Ross Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the Wilson family with arrangements for Linda.

