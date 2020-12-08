Randy Ward
Randy Ward
Randy Lee Ward, 34, of Proctorville, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, by Pastor Ervin Napier. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake. Visitation will be held 1–2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Steven Barker Sr.
Steven Barker Sr. Steven Richard Barker Sr., 55, of South Point, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical... read more