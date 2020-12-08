Stapleton, Hunt lead area All-Ohio D6-D7 selections

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

As it turns out, the top two Division 6 players in the Southeast District were two of the best in the state.

Coal Grove Hornets’ senior running back Austin Stapleton and Fairland Dragons’ senior wide receiver Gavin Hunt were Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the Southeast and both are on the Ohio High School Sports Writers’ All-Ohio first team offense.

Stapleton and Hunt headline 14 local players who were named to the D6 All-Ohio team. Fairland landed five players on the team while the Hornets had four players honored.

Coal Grove’s senior defensive lineman Ben Compliment was named to the third team while Fairland landed junior offensive lineman Casey Hudson to the second team and senior defensive lineman Jordan Williams on the third team.

Rock Hill Redmen senior running back Hayden Harper was a third team selection and fellow senior teammate Jacob Schwab was honorable mention.

Symmes Valley Vikings’ senior defensive back Luke Leith and junior defensive linemen Eli Patterson and Levi Niece were named to the honorable mention team.

Coal Grove senior offensive linemen Kye Robinson and Tucker Meadows were honorable mention and Fairland junior linebacker and junior defensive back Zander Schmidt were also honorable mention.

The 5-10. 235-pound Stapleton ran 207 times for 1,374 yards and set a school record for career touchdowns scored as he helped the Hornets to a 7-3 record and a berth in the regional semifinals.

Hunt was the main target for the Dragons’ passing game and was more dangerous after the catch. The 6-foot, 160-pounder had 50 receptions for 1,078 yards.

Compliment was one of the best offensive and defensive linemen in the Ohio Valley Conference as well as the Southeast district. The 6-3, 260-pounder was one of the key reason for the Hornets’ dominating ground game along with Robinson (6-2, 250) and Meadows (6-4, 250), both of whom played defense as well.

Hudson (6-4, 220) was the Dragons’ top offensive and defensive lineman and was versatile enough to play some at slot receiver.

Williams (6-2, 220) was a dominant player at defensive end even though he had to battle through injuries the past two seasons.

Schmidt (6-0, 170) was the Dragons’ top defensive back and was a threat as a wide receiver on offense had 22 catches for 310 yards.

Brumfield (6-0, 205) has been the team’s leading tackler in each of the past three seasons. As a running back, he carried the ball 123 times for 844.

The 5-11, 205-pound Harper led Rock Hill in rushing with 606 yards in eight games on 113 carries. He scored eight touchdowns and averaged 5.4 yards a carry.

The 6-3, 230-pound Schwab was a three-year starter on the offensive line and was a versatile defensive lineman playing end, tackle and nose guard.

Leith led the Vikings in rushing and scoring and had four interceptions as a defensive back. Patterson had 30 tackles including nine quarterback sacks while Niece had 30 tackles and three sacks.

2020 Division VI All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive players of the year: Myles Blasingame, Coldwater, sr. and Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, jr.

Defensive player of the year: Jake Hurst, Mechanicsburg, jr.

Coach of the year: Clarence Daniels, Africentric and John Penwell, Frankfort Adena

First Team Offense

QB: Beau Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, 197, jr.; Tyler Buescher, West Jefferson, 5-11, 150, jr.; Jordan McCormick, Marion Elgin, 6-1, 175, sr.; Myles Blasingame, Coldwater, 6-2, 182, sr.; Doug Rakes, Sherwood Fairview, 6-0, 160, sr.; Ross Kuhn, Ashland Crestview, 6-5, 190, sr.

RB: Chase Fortkamp, Wickliffe, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Austin Stapleton, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 5-10, 245, Sr.; Max Phillips, Liberty Center, 5-11, 203, sr.; Tristan Cross, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-1, 220, sr.; Joe Governale, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Connor Smith, Gibsonburg, 5-7, 170, so.

WR: Tyler Oberle, West Jefferson, 5-10, 155, sr.; Gavin Hunt, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Evan Hamilton, Ashland Crestview, 6-0, 170, sr.; Gabe Clement, Columbus Grove, 6-1, 170, sr.; Keaton Baker, Hanoverton United, 6-0, 165, sr.

OL: Dylan Lambert, West Jefferson, 6-1, 230, sr.; Tyler Fisher, Wickliffe, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Victor Verba, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-3, 285, sr.; Konner Moore, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, 265, sr.; Casey Brooker, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-3, 245, jr.; Brady Brungard, New Middletown Springfield, 5-11, 290, sr.; Tristan Hall, Mechanicsburg, 6-4, 230, sr.; Mike Soltis, Middlefield Cardinal, 6-2, 270, Jr.

K: Clay Medvec, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, 182, sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Zak Esteves, Wickliffe, 6-0, 180, sr.; Chase Walker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, 200, sr.; Gunner King, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 285, sr.; Brady Kutscherenko, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-0, 215, sr.; Isiah Leasure, North Lewisburg Triad, 6-0, 200, sr.; Jaden Wood, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 6-2, 190, sr.

LB: Jack Bunn, Wickliffe, 6-4, 225, Sr.; Colton Snyder, Nelsonville-York, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Carson Meyer, Archbold, 5-11, 195, sr.; Dylan Hart, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 215, sr.; Ameer Cunningham, Creston Norwayne, 6-2, 220, sr.; Ty Williams, Jeromesville Hillsdale, 6-2, 215, sr.; Jake Hurst, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, 165, jr.

DB: Donnell Marshall, Centerburg, 5-11, 165, sr.; Jayden Skinner, Wellington, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Preston Sykes, Frankfort Adena, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Bryce Conti, Carey, 6-0, 163, jr.: Cade Denius, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-8, 175, sr.; Asian Burt, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-1, 190, sr.; Norey Johnson, Cincinnati Deer Park, 6-1, 165, jr.

P: Jesse Meyer, Coldwater, 6-3, 203, jr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Ian Anderson, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Brutus Ogilvie, Hanoverton United, 6-0, 190, sr.; Aaron Conley, Mechanicsburg, 5-9, 180, jr.; Bryce Schondelmyer, Arcanum, 6-2, 190, so.; Tyler Bean, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-1, 175, sr.; Nate Bitskay, Creston Norwayne, 6-2, 200, sr.

RB: Nate Throckmorton, Frankfort Adena, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Tramel Byrd, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Gage Hannahs, Barnesville, 5-9, 161, sr.; Trentin Alexander, Covington, 5-9, 175, sr.; Hayden Tanner, Creston Norwayne, 5-11, 190, sr.; Zack McKibben, Coldwater, 5-9, 147, sr.; Chandler Keener, Smithville 5-10, 210, sr.

WR: Owen Menge, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-7, 155, Jr.; Jon Brasee, Wellington, 6-1, 165, Jr.; Bradden Crumrine, Harrod Allen East, 5-7, 130, sr.; Brennen Troutwine, Arcanum, 5-9, 155, jr.

OL: Billy Reed-Bodey, Fairbanks, 6-1, 285, sr.; Casey Hudson, Proctorville Fairland, 6-4, 220, Jr.; Easton Korody, Carey, 6-5, 265, jr.; Jeff Meyer, Columbus Grove, 5-11, 280, jr.; Nic Burris, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-10, 260, sr.; Grant Babylon, Covington, 6-0, 330, sr.; Blake Siefring, Coldwater, 5-11, 201, sr.; AJ Rable, Northwood, 5-11, 229, sr.

K: Rece Verhoff, Columbus Grove, 5-9, 150, jr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Jeb Burford, Worthington Christian, 6-0, 270, sr.; Caleb Teague, Wellington, 6-5, 210, Sr.; Cameron Coleman, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Preston Mackie, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-1, 305, sr.; Ian Henry, Jamestown Greeneview, 6-5, 250, sr.; Jake Thiel, Mechanicsburg, 6-2, 230, sr.

LB: Drew Unangst, Wellington, 6-1, 200, Jr.; Zion Owens, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Tyler Knight, Mogadore, 5-10, 190, jr.; Duncan Cooper, Covington, 6-0, 205, sr.; Isaac Drew, St. Bernard St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 5-10, 195, sr.; Riley Campbell, Canton Central Catholic, 6-4, 200, sr.; Clayton Nezbeth, New Middletown Springfield, 5-11, 182, jr.

DB: Tyler White, Worthington Christian, 5-11, 165, jr.; Dan Wagner, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, 170, jr.; Carter Valentine, Colonel Crawford, 6-5, 180, jr.; Brian Adkins, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-0, 185. Sr.; Elijah Stanley, Creston Norwayne, 6-0, 185, so.; Zykeem Hunley, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 6-2, 180, sr.; Brad Wittenmyer, Casstown Miami East, 5-10, 152, sr.

P: Logan Huffman, Loudonville, 6-1, 180, sr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Mason Bala, Wickliffe, 6-0, 180, Sr; Drew Carter, Nelsonville-York, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, 195, sr.; Connor Puskarich, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-0, 185, sr.; Cade Houseman, Springfield Northeastern, 5-10, 160, so.; Haden Gibson, Brookfield, 5-10, 170, sr.

RB: Dakota Mangan, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-10, 190, sr.; Chayse Propst, Mechanicsburg, 6-0, 195, sr.; Sam Williams-Dixon, Loudonville, 6-0, 180, fr.; Hayden Harper, Rock Hill, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Justin Fudge, Africentric, 6-0, 175, sr.; Noah Gomez, Archbold, 5-9, 185, sr.

WR: Jonah Wilkerson, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-1, 200, sr.; Ty Perkins, Lucasville Valley, 6-3, 165, So.; Caleb Frank, Sherwood Fairview, 6-1, 165, sr.; Ayden Sanford, North Lewisburg Triad, 5-10, 170, jr.

TE: Jay Muhlenkamp, Coldwater, 6-2, 173, sr.

OL: Sean Arth, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Jace Diedrick, Wellington, 6-3, 250, Jr.; Tayven Halbisen Gibsonburg, 6-0, 295, sr.; Austin Bostater, Sherwood Fairview, 6-2, 260, sr.; Jared Trenner, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-10, 220, so.; Gage Hamilton, Creston Norwayne, 6-2, 240, sr.; Jarrod Mays, Jamestown Greeneview, 5-10, 230, so.; Colin Stidham, Cincinnati Deer Park, 6-0, 205, sr.

K: Anthony Bell, Carey, 5-11, 164, jr.

Third Team Defense

DL: Robert Verba, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-2, 210, sr.; Jordan Williams, Proctorville Fairland, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Ben Compliment, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-3, 225, Sr.; Trennen Stoll, Carey, 6-3, 260, jr.; Braden Medley, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-11, 195, sr.; Luke Alexander, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, 5-9, 165, sr.

LB: Tanner Ufferman, Fairbanks, 6-0, 190, jr.; Hayden Garrow, Columbia Station Columbia, 5-10, 185, So.; Andre Yarber, Oberlin, 6-0, 175, jr.; Ezra Jones, Columbus Grove, 6-2, 200, sr.; Gavin Carpenter, Barnesville, 5-8, 268, jr.; Jake Boulet, Barnesville, 5-10, 174, sr.; Gavin Swank, Covington, 5-9, 165, sr.; Chase Vacco, East Canton, 6-2, 180, jr.

DB: Ty Moore, Wellington, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Mason Inman, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-0 170, sr.; Isaiah Bolon, Wickliffe, 6-1, 195, Sr.

P: Cayden Sherepita, Wellington, 6-3, 205, jr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Hobie Raikes, Worthington Christian, 5-4, 155, fr.; Cavan Cooper, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, 182, So.; Jay Moten, Northwood, 6-1, 172, sr.; Ian Ellis, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-0, 180, jr.; Dayton Hill, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-3, 155, sr.; Tanner Phillips, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-1, 170, sr.; Ayden Hannahs, Barnesville, 5-10, 186, sr.; Aidan Stephens, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-1, 180, jr.

RB: Kevin Kline, Elgin, 6-0, 185, jr.; Steven Tumbleson, Fredericktown, 5-11, 180, sr.; Mikey Nusser, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-8, 205, Sr.; Briar Portman, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-0, 185, sr.; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-10, 165, sr.; Owen Brown, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-1, 185, so.; Maeson Long, Beverly Fort Frye, 5-10, 170, jr.; Tristan Tesch, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 5-11, 150, sr.; Joe McKean, Sullivan Black River, 5-10, 180, jr.; Nick Skye, Mogadore, 5-11, 165, sr.; Connor Baker, Belpre, 6-2, 170, sr.

WR: MJ Book, West Jefferson, 6-3, 190, jr.; Logan Bennett, Frankfort Adena, 6-4, 215, sr.; Ethan Gail, Nelsonville-York, 6-4, 185, sr.; Ethan Sprankle, Crooksville, 6-1, 180, jr.; Demond Marks, Northwood, 5-9, 170, sr.; Antonio Cruz, Archbold, 5-11, 165, sr.; Ian Baker, Arcanum, 6-1, 170, jr.; Beau Wolf, Zoarville Tusky Valley, 5-11, 145, so.; Spencer Bliss, Barnesville, 5-9, 150, jr.; Jay Baker, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-3, 175, sr.; Xathan Cross, Columbiana, 6-0, 158, sr.; Lukas Yemma, New Middletown Springfield, 5-9, 160, sr.; Donovan Pawlowski, Brookfield, 5-8, 175, so.; Tre’Von Drake, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-1, 180, jr.

OL: Aidan Isler, Northridge, 6-3, 245, sr.; Kye Robinson, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Tucker Meadows, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, 6-5, 255, Sr.; Jacob Schwab, Rock Hill, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Nick Mills, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 5-11, 260, Sr.; Nick Bowles, Lucasville Valley, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Hayden Morse, Ashland Crestview, 6-1, 305, sr.; Evan Cramer, Liberty Center, 6-2, 205, sr.; Ahmed Kone, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 6-0, 230, sr.; Luke Schultz, Barnesville, 5-10, 199, sr.; Eric Isner, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-5, 245, sr.; Dakota Milliken, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-11, 192, jr.; Hunter Kesselring, Beverly Fort Frye, 6-2, 200, jr.; Tristin Welcome, Mogadore, 6-3, 250, sr. Michael Wagner, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, 215, sr.; CJ Berlin-Bates, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 6-5, 287, sr.; Noah Pettry, Leavittsburg LaBrae, 6-2, 275, jr.

K: Grant Woodfin, Worthington Christian, 5-7, 135, jr.; Alec Taylor, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, 150, Sr.; Joe Beck, Arcanum, 5-9, 170, sr.

DL: Leon Briggs, Africentric, 6-0, 250, jr.; Trey Kendrick, Centerburg, 6-0, 220, jr.; Joe Kinsley, Fairbanks, 6-2, 255, jr.; Jeremiah McKinley, Fredericktown, 6-3, 200, sr.; Nick Rivers, Elgin, 6-3, 215, sr.; Gavin Whited, Northmor, 6-0, 220, jr.; Levi Niece, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 5-7, 180, Jr.; Eli Patterson, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, 230, Jr.; Christian Wiseman, Nelsonville-York, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Russ Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview, 5-11, 190, sr.; Memphis Hoff, Collins Western Reserve, 6-1, 191, sr.; Jor-el Taylor, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, 190, sr.; Baeden Hancock, Defiance Tinora, 6-0, 245, jr.; Troy Hess, Coldwater, 5-9, 181, sr.; Adam Waller, Mechanicsburg, 5-11, 195, jr.; Jacob Starr, Barnesville, 5-11, 158, sr.; Zeek Wosencroft, New Middletown Springfield, 6-2, 237, jr.; A.J. Stallsmith, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, 245, jr.; Seth Phillips, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 6-2, 278, sr.; Kesston Wanchick, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-0, 230, jr.

LB: Josh Carrel, Worthington Christian, 6-0, 200, so.; Garrett Corwin, Northmor, 5-11, 195, jr.; Michael Petry, West Jefferson, 5-10, 185, jr.; Riordin Stauffer, Fairbanks, 6-3, 220, jr.; J.D. Brumfield, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, 205, Jr.; Kole Williams, Frankfort Adena, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Eric Hurtt, Frankfort Adena, 6-0, 230, Sr.; David Chapman, Crooksville, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Devin Wiley, Lucasville Valley, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Landen Kemerley, Carey, 5-11, 185, so.; Aiden Godsey, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, 205, jr.; Blake Hershberger, Harrod Allen East, 5-9, 184, sr.; Carson Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-2, 200, jr.; Aaron Layman, Sherwood Fairview, 5-11, 185, sr.; Patrick Snook, Attica Seneca East, 6-4, 265, jr.; Hunter Schott, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6-2, 230, so.; Aiden Snodgrass, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-11, 212, jr.; Coltin Meek, Newcomerstown, 6-1, 170, sr.; Shane Smith, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-0, 173, jr.; Cameron Woods, Barnesville, 6-0, 170, sr.; Austin Tindell, New Middletown Springfield, 5-11, 170, sr.; Karief Culler, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-10, 215, sr.

DB: Tyler Johnson, Centerburg, 6-1, 170, so.; Zander Schmidt, Proctorville Fairland, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Luke Leith, Willow Wood Symmes Valley, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Christopher McDonald, Nelsonville-York, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Tyson Shutler, Bluffton, 6-0, 183, sr.; Jon Banal, Columbus Grove, 6-0, 180, sr.; Luke Timbrook, Sherwood Fairview, 6-0, 170, jr.; Brandon Taylor, Archbold, 5-11, 175, sr.; Baylor Wentworth, Sarahsville Shenandoah, 5-7, 145, sr.; A.J. Detling, Barnesville, 5-7, 140, sr.; Alex Mayorga, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 5-8, 152, sr.; James Shaffer, Campbell Memorial, 5-10, 190, sr.; Evan Erb, Mineral Ridge, 5-10, 180, sr.

P: Zach Vogelsang, Fredericktown, 6-1, 160, sr.

2020 Division VII All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Kale Long, DeGraff Riverside, sr.

Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, sr.

Coach of the Year: Chris Schmidt, New Bremen

First Team Offense

QB: Tabor Lackey, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 185, jr.; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-4, 215, jr.; Ashton Bour, Hopewell-Loudon, 5-10, 185, jr.; Derk Hutchison, Malvern, 6-0, 190, sr.; Dominic Schadl, McDonald, 5-8, 175, sr.; Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-6, 180, jr.

RB: Chris Prince, Berne Union, 6-1, 240, sr.; Ryan Krajewski, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 153, Jr.; Shaun Thomas, Lima Central Catholic, 6-0, 225, sr.; Brody Brecht, Convoy Crestview, 5-10, 210, sr.; Wyatt Reiman, Shadyside, 6-0, 185, sr.; Marco Ferry, Leetonia, 5-10, 175, sr.; Kale Long, De Graff Riverside, 5-11, 195 sr..

WR: Trey Brininger, Cardington-Lincoln, 6-3, 210, sr.; Michael Burns, Morral Ridgedale, 6-6, 200, sr.; Bryce Basinger, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-3, 190, sr.; Peyton Otte, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 180, jr.; Brad Sloan, Salineville Southern, 6-1, 180 sr.; Josh Scantland, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, 180, jr.

OL: David Roshon, Newark Catholic, 6-3, 237, sr.; Tucker Nolen, Lucas, 6-1, 260, sr.; Zac Jacobs, Lima Central Catholic, 6-0, 240, sr.; Garet Cramer, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-0, 285, sr.; Brady Spears, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 5-10, 225, sr.; Max Stephens, De Graff Riverside, 6-4, 250, sr.; William Flick, Arlington, 5-11, 290, sr.;

K: Nathan Davisson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-10, 185, sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Quentin Piotrowski, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Eli Franks, McComb, 6-2, 270, jr.; B.J. Pearson, Toronto, 5-11, 195, sr.; Gannon Sheperd, Leetonia, 5-11, 280, sr.; Cooper Cole, Lewisburg Tri County North, 6-1, 200, sr.; Noah Willis, Troy Christian, 6-3, 225, sr.

LB: Weston Melick, Howard East Knox, 6-2, 220, sr.; Adam Miklovic, Independence, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Grant Meier, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 210, sr.; Will Stieber, Norwalk St. Paul 5-8, 165, jr.; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic, 6-1, 205 jr.; Carter Dennis, Hannibal River, 5-10, 195, sr.; Cameron Hollobaugh, Warren JFK, 6-1, 210, sr.; Hunter Morris, Salineville Southern, 6-1, 200, sr.; Max Hoying, Fort Loramie, 5-11, 200, sr.; Reece Stammen, Ansonia, 5-11, 200, sr.

DB: Eric Mitrisin, Independence, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Devares. Glenn, Lima Perry, 5-7, 160, sr.; Jesse Likens, Warren JFK, 5-9, 165, sr.; Deven Frilling, De Graff Riverside, 6,1, 165, jr.; Justin Finbine, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-4, 170, so.

P: Tyler Perkins, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-1, 185, jr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Nate Hickman, Cardington-Lincoln, 6-1, 205, jr.; Mitchell Hays, New Bremen, 5-11, 174, sr.; Trey Robinette, Hamilton New Miami, 5-10, 185, sr.; Mark Smith, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-2.5, 170, jr.

RB: Dillion Mattox, Beaver Eastern, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Blake Newland, Reedsville Eastern, 5-7, 178, Sr.; Noah Thibault, Arlington, 5-11, 188, sr.; Tanner Stoops, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 5-11, 190, sr.; Elijah Frederick, Sebring McKinley, 5-7, 160, jr.

TE: Shane Keenan, Toronto, 6-6, 308, jr.; Dillon Knesebeck, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-4, 190, Jr.

WR: Kaiden Colopy, Danville, 5-11, 150, so.; David DiSalvatore, Ashtabula St. John, 5-11, 155, sr.; Dawson Kiess, Edon, 5-8, 160, sr.; Mason Vannest, Shadyside, 6-0, 165, jr.; Jaiden Malone, Dalton, jr.; Derrick Crutchfield, Cincinnati College Prep Academy, 6-2.5, 175, sr.

OL: Jacob Fovozzo, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-4, 245, Jr.; James Clouse, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-10, 225, sr.; Gavin Moffit, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-1, 195, sr.; T.J. Wehr, Caldwell, 5-11, 285, sr.; Peyton Giolitto, Lewisburg Tri County North, 5-9, 260, sr.; Blake Hart, Hamilton New Miami, 6-4, 280, sr.; Preston Prater, Ansonia, 6-2, 270, sr.

K: Casey McGhee, Independence, 5-8, 145, jr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Drew Hess, Newark Catholic, 6-3, 182, sr.; Sean Kuczmarski, Independence, 6-4, 240, Sr.; Connor Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-4, 215, jr.; Ethan Clark, Crestline, 6-1, 245, sr.; Drew Hendrix, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-0, 255, sr.; Ethan Watkins, Hopewell-Loudon, 6-1, 220, sr.

LB: Levi Lyons, Danville, 6-0, 230, so.; Joe Pantelidis, Waterford, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Will Oldaker, Reedsville Eastern, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Zach Bertke, New Bremen, 5-11, 174, sr.; Dawlson Moore, Caldwell, 6-1, 169, sr.; Jacob Visnic, Shadyside, 5-11, 214, sr.; Tate Geiser, Dalton, jr.; Trey Godfrey, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 6-1, 240, sr.

DB: Charlie Huelsman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-3, 190, sr.; Jason Loudner, Arlington, 5-8, 140, sr.; Tyler Hayman, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-10, 175, sr.; Isaac Barga, Ansonia, 6-2, 185, sr.; Jordan Robinette, Hamilton New Miami, 5-9, 170, sr.; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin-Northern, 6-3, 180, jr.

P: Nick Fordeley, Warren JFK, 6-4, 180, sr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Will Fazekas, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-3, 250, so.; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-4, 195, jr.; Peyton Lester, East Knox, 6-2, 165, jr.; Levi Wiederhold, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-3, 195, jr.

RB: Christian Lautenschleger, Grove City Christian, 5-8, 205, sr.; Josiah Cooper, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, 175, jr.; Bryce Downs, Glouster Trimble, 6-2, 185, jr.; Garrett Dozier, Toronto, 5-10, 172, sr.

WR: Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-2, 187, Jr.; Owen Wetherell, Dola Hardin-Northern, 5-11, 160, sr.; Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-1, 175, jr.; Deanza Duncan, Hamilton New Miami, 5-8, 175, sr.

OL: Matt Connors, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Andrew Turner, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-2, 265, So.; Ian Spencer, Glouster Trimble, 6-5, 205, sr.; Hayden Offenberger, Waterford, 5-8, 185, Sr.; Logan Crozier, Shadyside, 5-10, 288, jr.; Koy Hicks, Lockland, 6-2, 225, sr.; Wyatt Plush, New Madison Tri-Village, 5-9, 300, jr.

K: Sarosh Sheth, Warren JFK, 5-7, 130, so.

Third Team Defense

DL: Gaige Bowersock, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-1, 215, sr.; Adam Knetzer, Dalton, sr.; Nate Ciavarella, Hamilton New Miami, 5-10, 215, jr.; Robby Bucschur, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-3, 200, sr.; Waylon Yeager, Lancaster Fisher Catholic, 6-3, 254, jr.; Jack Bateson, Arlington, 6-2, 205, sr.

LB: Carter Murray, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Dominic Knesebeck, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Ethan Wallace, Lucas, 5-11, 195, sr.; Caden Lafferty, Arlington, 6-1, 185, sr.; Mason Danner, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, 210, sr.; Dylan Spivey, Hamilton New Miami, 5-11, 185, sr.; Kane Odon, Cedarville, 5-9, 220, sr.; Lee Burkett, Troy Christian, 6-1,190, so.

DB: Nolan Borowy, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Reid Jury, Hopewell-Loudon, 5-11, 170, jr.; Ryan Dick, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-1, 180, sr.; Jake Rose, Hannibal River, 5-11, 180, sr.; Adam Jarrett, Dalton, sr.; Tyler Tipis, Fayetteville-Perry, 5-8, 135, jr.

P: Maverrick Piotrowski, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-8, 145, fr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Blayton Cox, Corning Miller, 5-7, 160, Sr.; Chase Bailey, Racine Southern, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Braxton Dudley, Caldwell, 5-9, 166, so.; Malachi Rose-Burton, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-11, 175, jr.; Frank Prozy, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-1, 190, sr.; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-4, 175, so.

RB: Jack Tencza, Fisher Catholic, 6-0, 208, jr.; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, 190, jr.; Steven Fitzgerald, Reedsville Eastern, 5-10, 250, sr.; Logan Emnett, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Camden Crabbs, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-9, 175, sr.; Slade Amos, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-6, 180, jr.; Alex Kilburn, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-11, 215, sr.; Bryar Ramey, Ashland Mapleton, 5-9, 170, sr.; Tyler Stanley, Wellsville, 6-4, 295, jr.

WR: Tai Malone, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-3, 166, Jr; Reilly Tyna, Cuyahoga Heights, 6-5, 187, Sr.; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 145, Jr.; Ethan Huffman, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Jackson McCormack, Greenwich South Central, 6-0, 160, sr.; Gannon Ripke, Edgerton, 6-2, 170, so.; Nolan Beeker, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, 175, jr.; Whyatt Parks, Caldwell, 5-8, 150, sr.; Noah Ball, Malvern, 6-4, 180, jr.; Cole Grope, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-2, 170, sr.; Cole Bunofsky, Lowellville, 6-3, 175, sr.

OL: Carter Carpenter, Berne Union, 6-5, 340, jr.; Carson Kellenbarger, Berne Union, 5-11, 185, sr.; Dillon Looney, Danville, 5-11, 160, so.; Ryan Hejl, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-11, 250, Jr.; Jack Hammers, Ashtabula St. John, 5-10, 150, sr.; Kyle Beasley, Beaver Eastern, 5-11, 220, Jr.; Brandon Boes, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-2, 295, jr.; Demarion Gibson, Lima Perry, 6-2, 255, jr.; Carson Kreisher, Convoy Crestview, 6-3, 235, sr.; Troy Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, 230, sr.; Sam Foster, Malvern, 6-2, 210, jr.; Tyson Randall, Hannibal River, 5-9, 210, sr.; Josh Fancher, Toronto, 6-2, 328, jr.; Patrick Valent, Warren JFK, 6-4, 270, so.; Brady Mocella, Warren JFK, 6-1, 225, jr.; Kaden Crown, McDonald, 6-0, 285, sr.; Hunter McCombs, McDonald, 6-0, 220, sr.; Logan Pugh, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-5, 310, sr.

K: Zack Hocutt, Hannibal River, 5-10, 155, jr.

DL: Mason Looney, Danville, 6-1, 205, sr.; Kent Petras, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-10, 160, Sr.; David Dorko, Independence, 5-11, 200, Sr.; Tray Christy, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Jayden Evans, Reedsville Eastern, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-3, 200, So.; Ben Meyer, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-10, 195, sr.; Mason Kiesel, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, 215, sr.; Jonah Croucher, Caldwell, 5-10, 180, sr.; Gage Joseph, Shadyside, 6-0, 265, jr.; Eddie Kiernan, Warren JFK, 6-0, 230, sr.; Michael Gumino, Warren JFK, 6-0, 180, sr.; Eric Davis, Youngstown Valley Christian, 6-5, 280, sr.; Aaren Landis, North Jackson Jackson-Milton, 6-1, 200, sr.

LB: Ashton Plowman, Cardington, 5-8, 170, so.; Brendan Sheehan, Newark Catholic, 5-10, 175, so.; Devyn Mercilliott, Ashtabula St. John, 5-8, 155, jr.; Todd Fouts, Glouster Trimble, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Jobe Carlson, Edon, 6-0, 205, sr.; Bryson White. Malvern, 6-2, 235, jr.; Chris Parker, Toronto, 5-10, 181, sr.; Zach Chaney, Strasburg-Franklin, 5-11, 200, sr.; Garson Imes, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-11, 190, jr.; Clay Dean, Windham, 6-0, 195, sr.; Nathan Gilligan, McDonald, 5-11, 185, jr.; Nick Ferradino, McDonald, 5-10, 175, sr.; Austin Barnes, Vienna Mathews, 6-1, 181, jr.

DB: Jahi Glass, Columbus Crusaders, 5-7, 135, sr.; Shane Knepp, East Knox, 5-10, 155, jr.; Nate Nemeth, Berne Union, 5-11, 180, so.; Walker Wessecker, Danville, 5-11, 160, fr.; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-0, 145, Jr.; Tyler Cathcart, Ashtabula St. John, 6-0, 140. Jr.; Jacob Stewart, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-8, 138, So.; Conner Ridenour, Reedsville Eastern, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Logan Clemmons, Beaver Eastern, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Adam Baker, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-10, 175, sr.; Rhys Francis, Shadyside, 6-0, 175, jr.; Jordan Joseph, Shadyside, 5-10, 171, sr.; Ryan McCullough, Lisbon David Anderson, 5-8, 155, sr.; Dominic Carkido, McDonald, 6-4, 180, sr.; Ryan Myers, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, 163, sr.