Steven Barker Sr.
Steven Richard Barker Sr., 55, of South Point, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.
Private family services will be held.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
