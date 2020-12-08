Trio leads Lady Panthers to win over Lady Tigers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Defense is a team thing for the Chesapeake Lady Panthers. However, when it comes to offense, it’s The Three Musketeers.

Maddie Ward, Emily Duncan and Blake Anderson accounted for all of Chesapeake’s scoring as the Lady Panthers beat the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 45-34 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Ward showed some versatility with her offense as she scored 26 points that included two 3-pointers and 6-of-8 from the foul line.

Duncan scored 10 point and Anderson 9 as Chesapeake improved to 2-1 and 2-0 in the OVC.

Ironton (1-2, 0-2) was led by Evan Williams and Kameren Arden with 8 points each while Mary Lackey, Teegan Carpenter and Isabel Morgan scored 6 points each.

Ward had 7 points as Chesapeake went up 10-4 the first quarter. Lackey had all of Ironton’s points.

Ward had a pair of 3-pointers but Morgan knocked down two treys and Arden added a trifecta and it was 22-15 at the break.

Ward and Duncan scored 6 points each in the third quarter while Williams had 4 for Ironton and it was now 34-21.

Carpenter hit a 3-pointer and scored all 6 of her points while Arden hit a trifecta and had 5 points as Ironton attempted to rally in the fourth quarter.

But Anderson was 4-of-5 at the line and Ward scored 7 points including 3-of-5 at the line to halt the comeback hopes.

Chesapeake 10 12 12 11 = 45

Ironton 4 11 6 13 = 34

CHESAPEAKE (2-1, 2-0): Kandace Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Jessica Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Anderson 2 0 5-7 9, Brooklyn McComas 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ward 7 2 6-8 26, Emily Duncan 4 0 2-4 10. Totals: 13 2. 13-19 45. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

IRONTON (1-2, 0-2): Mary Lackey 3 0 0-2 6, Chasity Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Teegan Carpenter 0 13-6 6, Kameren Arden 1 2 0-0 8, Isabel Morgan 0 2 0-0 6, Evan Williams 2 0 4-8 8, Gretta Patterson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5 7-16 34. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Carpenter.