Brown applauds investment to expand broadband access

FCC allocated more than $170M for rural service

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, applauded an announcement on Monday by the Federal Communications Commission that it will invest $170,038,205 to expand broadband access to more than 400,000 rural Ohioans.

The FCC today announced the results of its auction of investments to companies that will expand access to broadband in Ohio, including rural and underserved communities that have long been pushing for greater broadband infrastructure.

Brown introduced legislation with Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, earlier this year, the Rural Broadband Acceleration Act, that would speed up the process of getting these types of investments from the FCC to Ohio communities faster.

“By expanding access to broadband internet, we can make it easier for Ohioans to make a living, learn online and keep in touch with loved ones,” Brown said. “Especially now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, connectivity is more important than ever. Today’s announcement is good news for our state and our ability to remain connected.”

In July, Brown introduced legislation to make sure Ohio students have reliable broadband Internet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown’s office said that Ohioans who live in low-income areas are too often at an economic and educational disadvantage due to little or no access to reliable broadband internet service, and addressing this disparity is critically important now when so many Ohio schools are announcing they will begin the school year with e-learning in place.