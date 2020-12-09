CFP rankings top 4 remain the same

The Associated Press

For the third straight week, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State held on to the top four spots in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The selection committee’s second-from-last rankings had only a little movement in the top 10. Texas A&M is still fifth and Florida held at sixth.

Iowa State moved up a couple of spots to seventh after earning a spot in the Big 12 title game. Cincinnati slipped a spot to eighth after an idle week because of COVID-19 issues in the program.

The Bearcats also will not play this week against Tulsa, the committee’s 24th-ranked team. Those two schools are scheduled to meet Dec. 19 in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Ohio State is also currently without a game this weekend after Michigan had to cancel because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Georgia is ninth and Miami is 10th.

Coastal Carolina, coming off a big victory against BYU, jumped five spots to No. 13.

College Football

Playoff Rankings

Record

1. Alabama 9-0

2. Notre Dame 10-0

3. Clemson 9-1

4. Ohio State 5-0

5. Texas A&M 7-1

6. Florida 8-1

7. Iowa State 8-2

8. Cincinnati 8-0

9. Georgia 6-2

10. Miami 8-1

11. Oklahoma 7-2

12. Indiana 6-1

13. Coastal Carolina 10-0

14. Northwestern 5-1

15. USC 4-0

16. Iowa 5-2

17. North Carolina 7-3

18. BYU 9-1

19. Louisiana-Lafayette 9-1

20. Texas 6-3

21. Colorado 4-0

22. Oklahoma State 6-3

23. NC State 8-3

24. Tulsa 6-1

25. Missouri 5-3

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021. The championship game will be played on Jan. 11, 2021 at Miami Gardens, Fla.