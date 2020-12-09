Ethel Aldridge
Ethel Vanessa Aldridge, 65, of Ironton, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at King’s Daughter Medical Center.
There will be no services.
Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
