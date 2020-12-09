December 9, 2020

Gary Walls

By Obituaries

Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Gary “Dub” B. Walls, 80, of South Point, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Kay Diamond Walls.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Randy Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Masks and social distancing are required to attend.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

 

