Kiwanis’ virtual 5K Reindeer Run deadline of Dec. 13 draws near

Tim Gearhart

For The Ironton Tribune

Registration is underway for The Reindeer Run, a first time virtual 5K run or walk and a half-marathon event being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky.

The dates selected for the races are Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12 and 13, but participants can registered now and run or walk their chosen distance anytime from now through midnight Sunday, Dec. 13.

To register for the event, go to tristateracer.com, click on the calendar, search December for the two races and register for either the 5K run/walk or half-marathon.

The Kiwanis Club also sponsors the popular Run By The River, a 5K or 10K run/walk, held each June in downtown Russell.

The Reindeer Run is being conducted entirely online. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to conduct public events that attract more than a handful of participants.

Registration fees are $25 for the 5K run/walk and $35 for the half-marathon. The 5K participants will receive a long- sleeve shirt with the race logo and can choose to receive a special finisher medal for an extra $6. Half-marathon participants will receive a shirt and a larger finisher medal.

Once registered, participants can run the course of their choice anywhere around the globe. Run By The River had participants from California to Florida and one from Japan. Times are to be reported to the tristateracer.com website as soon as possible and no later than Dec. 17.

Shirts and medals will be mailed to participants about a week after the event. Updates are available on Facebook on the club’s Run By The River page, on the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County, Ky. page or at runbytheriver.com.