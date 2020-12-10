Mark Nethercutt
Mark William Nethercutt, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Marshall University Medical School, Huntington, West Virginia.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
You Might Like
Randy Ward
Randy Lee Ward, 34, of Proctorville, died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at... read more