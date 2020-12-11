Dillow, Hicks back at work as Lady Hornets top Chesapeake

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — With a game postponement on Monday, the Coal Grove Lady Hornets had the day off.

After the off-day of their shooting last Saturday, Addi Dillow and Abbey Hicks figured they’d had enough off days.

Dillow had just 7 points against Oak Hill and Hicks 8. But on Thursday, Dillow scored 32 points and Hicks made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points as the Lady Hornets rolled past the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 75-38 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

“We had Monday off and I was curious how we would respond. I think we responded well in this game,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Rick Roach.

“Hicks came out hot in the first quarter and knocked down some nice shots. Then when they applied pressure to Hicks in the second quarter, it allowed Dillow to knock down some shots. I’m really proud of how aggressive Griffith and Murphy were on the boards tonight.”

Emily Duncan scored 13 points and Maddie Ward 12 for Chesapeake (2-2, 2-1).

Hicks drained three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the first quarter as Coal Grove went up 18-11.

Dillow took the reins in the second quarter as she scored 17 points including a 3-pointer and the lead ballooned to 40-20 at the half.

Dillow scored 9 points and Hicks hit a trey and scored 5 points as the Coal Grove stretched the lead to 58-32. Blake Anderson and Ward had 4 points each for the Lady Panthers.

Hicks had 6 points with Dillow and Laura Hamm each hitting a trey as Coal Grove outscored Chesapeake 17-6.

“I asked the girls at the end of the game if that was the best we could play. Every kid said, ‘No.’ They want to get better as an individual and more importantly they want to improve as a team,” said Roach.

Coal Grove is at Ironton on Monday.

Chesapeake 11 9 12 6 = 38

Coal Grove 18 22 18 17 = 75

CHESAPEAKE (2-2, 2-1): Kandace Pauley 1 0 2-3 4, Jessica Dillon 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Blake Anderson 2 0 3-4 7, Brooklyn McComas 1 0 0-0 2, Lexi Stapleton 0 0 0-0 0, Leah Shields 0 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ward 4 0 4-7 12, Emily Duncan 6 0 1-2 13. Totals: 14-49 0 10-16 38. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (4-1, 3-1): Kelsey Fraley 0 0 0-0 0, Elli Holmes 1 0 1-4 3, Addi Dillow 9 3 5-8 32, Kinsey Keeney 0 0 0-0 0, Laura Hamm 0 1 1-2 4, Alivia Noel 0 0 0-0 0, Autum Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Kaleigh Murphy 2 0 0-2 4, Abbey Hicks 3 4 4-4 22, Rylee Harmon 1 0 1-2 3, Kenadee Keaton 0 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Griffith 3 0 1-2 7. Totals:27-75 13-24 75. 3-pt goals: 8. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.