Georgianna Loomis

Georgianna Mae (Akers) Loomis, 70, of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away at King’s Daughters Medical Center, on Dec. 4, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Loomis.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to serve the Loomis family.

To offer condolences to the Loomis family, please visit our website at phillipsfuneralhome.net.