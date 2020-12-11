Lady Dragons overcome turnovers to win

Chance Short

PROCTORVILLE — The Lady Dragons of Fairland high school escaped a close one on Friday night at the Carl York Center against the visiting Lady Eagles from Eastern Meigs.

Despite having 22 turnovers, Fairland was able to stay ahead of Eastern 56-50 to get the win.

Bree Allen led the way for Fairland with a career high 25 points in her freshman season and added 8 rebounds to her totals on the night as well.

The Lady Dragons (2-0,1-0) led by as much as 18 points in the first half after a 16-2 first quarter advantage.

The game would balance out in the middle as both teams scored 26 points each in the second and third quarter.

Fairland — without sophomore point guard Tomi Hinkle — began to turn the ball over late and let Eastern creep back in.

“Executed great for about 28 minutes. Got a little tired and nervous with the ball late. Got the shots we wanted when we took care of the ball. Thought when we had 15-to-20 point leads, we got complacent and lost focus and started to turn the ball over,” said Fairland coach, Jon Buchanan on his teams performance Friday.

Eastern (1-4) got hot in the fourth and scored 22 points to cut the lead down to six points as time expired.

Jennifer Parker scored 20 points for the Lady Eagles but it was not enough to bring them back.

As of now, but subject to change, Eastern plays at Trimble on Monday and Fairland will travel to Portsmouth Notre Dame on Saturday.

Eastern 2 13 13 22 = 50

Fairland 16 12 14 14 = 56

EASTERN (1-4): Reed 1-5 1-1 3, Durst 1-2 0-1 3-4 5, Reynolds 5-18 0-1 3-6 13, Rockhold 0-0 0-0 1-2 1, 8-14 2-52-5 20, J. Durst 3-8 0-3 0-0 6, Carleton 1-1 0-0 0-0 2.

FAIRLAND (3-0): Marshall 4-10 0-2 2-2 10, Brumfield 2-9 1-3 0-0 5, Bruce 4-7 1-2 0-2 9, Allen 9-13 3-3 4-5 25,Howard 0-2 0-0 1-2 1. Rebounds: E 15 (Reynolds 4), F 25 (Allen 8) Assists: E 4, F 9. Turnovers: E 18, F 22.