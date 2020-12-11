December 11, 2020

Mahlon Edwards Sr.

Mahlon Edwards Sr.

Mahlon Lee “Bud” Edwards Sr., 74, of Proctorville, died at home in the presence of his family on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Edwards.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Tristate Worship Center, South Point, with the visitation one hour before.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

