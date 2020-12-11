Mahlon Edwards Sr.

Mahlon Lee “Bud” Edwards Sr., 74, of Proctorville, died at home in the presence of his family on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Edwards.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Tristate Worship Center, South Point, with the visitation one hour before.

