OUS announces fall, summer graduates

Ohio University Southern has announced its list of Summer and Fall 2020 graduates.

During the summer and fall semesters, 93 students earned credentials — 56 associate degrees, 38 bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees.

In addition, 13 students were named outstanding graduates. Outstanding graduates are nominated by faculty members and must demonstrate academic accomplishments and participation in university activities and community service.

This year’s outstanding graduates are denoted with an asterisk.

Graduates are listed alphabetically by city of residence:

OHIO GRADUATES

BARNESVILLE: Jacob Alexander Leach.

BIDWELL: Savannah Louise Leach.

CHESAPEAKE: Dakota Joe Clark, Jacqueline G. Hutchison*, Steven Lee Ransbottom and Cole Webb.

CHILLICOTHE: Ashlyn Ellice Grubb.

CIRCLEVILLE: Michelle Renea Fraley.

CLEVELAND: Jacob Tyler Green.

COAL GROVE: Kayla Michelle Delawder and Christopher M. Jewell*.

CROWN CITY: Sarah Elizabeth Adkins*.

DAYTON: David Michael Wynn.

FRANKLIN FURNACE: Pamela R. Williams.

GALLIPOLIS: Carli P. Hill.

IRONTON: Kacie Dawn Holston, Josie Claire Hutchinson, Kaedan Klaiber, Kassandra D. Large, Nancy Kay Miller, Julie Ann Morgan, Megan Eileen Murphy*, Zane Ray Reynolds, David Andrew Roberts, Edward J. Rogers, Ivy C. Whaley and Camryn Grace Zornes*.

KITTS HILL: Brooklyn Bryant.

NEWARK: Mackenzie L. Brune.

PORTSMOUTH: Jonathan Taylor Ware.

PROCTORVILLE: Retzel Catapan Ansell, Jason S. Clagg, Michael Andrew Fowler, Amanda Renea Haren, Emily Lauren Henderson, Taylor R. Hensley, Olivia Carlene Hoover, David McClure and Nicholas Paul White.

ROSEVILLE: Benjamin Jacob McDonald.

SCOTTOWN: Lakkin Danielle Foster.

SOUTH POINT: Tenia Renee Bacon, Tara Jane Crank*, Larry E. Daniels Jr., Joseph Andrew Riner*, Rusta Lee Vansant, Andrea Michele Wallace, Lacey D. Williams and Hannah Elaine Williams*.

WEST PORTSMOUTH: Shelby Lynn Rister and Deanna Lee Shepherd.

WHEELERSBURG: Marisa Ryanne Boyd*, Taylor Warren Davis* and Bree Anne Miller.

WILLOW WOOD: Cassandra Louise Mannon, Bessie May, Breanna P. Pemberton and Chase Sifford*.

KENTUCKY GRADUATES

ASHLAND: Michelle Lee Bowling*, Kayty Nikol Graham, Delaney Jade Lauhon, Rachel Marie Oney, Carlie Brooke Remy and Anna Faye Thomas.

CATLETTSBURG: Joyce Kay Cumpston, Cassandra Horn, Sarah Renee Shavers and Sommer Michelle Workman.

FLATWOODS: Courtney Gayle Gibson, Hannah Elizabeth Hankins, Bentley Christopher Meade, Kayla Ann Smith and Amanda Lea Young*.

GRAYSON: Kristin Jade Gilbert and Jason Evan Guthrie.

GREENUP: Kirstie Ann Abrams and Felicia Dawn Broughton.

LOUISA: Savannah Raye Cyrus.

OLIVE HILL: Alicia B. Staniford.

RUSH: Raegan Noel LeMaster.

RUSSELL: Tyler Khan and Nicholas A. Pennington.

WEST VIRGINIA GRADUATES

FORT GAY: Shannon Marie Stumbo.

HUNTINGTON: Jill Anne Freeman, Kristen Paige Kennedy and Brandy N. Lynd.

KENOVA: Zach T. Davis.

LINDSIDE: Kirsten Amber Jorgensen.

SALT ROCK: Mary Katherine Smith.

To view the full program or watch the graduated recognition video, visit https://www.ohio.edu/southern/current-students/graduation