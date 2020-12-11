Panthers lasso Mustangs, 70-52

Jim Walker

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake Panthers seem to play well when they have to get the job done, but coach Ryan Davis knows that formula is going to run out soon.

Davis said the Panthers’ play was hot and cold but still warm enough to beat the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs 70-52 on Friday night.

“We didn’t play well early and then we didn’t play well late, but between that we played well. We still have a lot of work to do,” said Davis.

The offense proved to be good enough when needed led by the trio of Dilen Caldwell, Levi Blankenship and Nathan Cox.

Caldwell had a game-high 19 points, Blankenship scored 13 points and Cox got 11 as Chesapeake moved to 2-0 on the young season that has been interrupted or hindered by the often inconsistent COVID-19 restrictions.

Ian Waits scored 16 points, Brady Chisman 15 and Logan Shope 12 to lead the Mustangs.

Chesapeake took an 18-12 first quarter lead as Caldwell and Cox scored 7 points each. Bryce Binkley scored all 6 of his points in the quarter for the Mustangs.

The Panthers put some distance between themselves and the Mustangs in the second quarter as they doubled up on the scoring 20-10 and took a 38-22 cushion into the locker room.

Caldwell had 5 points and both he and Caleb Schneider hit 3-pointers while Travis Grim, Cox and Ben Bragg scored 4 points each.

Chesapeake continued to pull away in the third quarter as they pulled ahead 56-35.

Waits scored 8 points and Shope 6 as Lynchburg tried to make a run in the fourth quarter, but Blankenship scored 6 points including 2-of-2 at the foul line and Bragg added 4 more points as the Panthers halted any comeback hopes.

Lynchburg 12 10 13 16 = 52

Chesapeake 18 20 18 14 = 70

LYNCHBURG CLAY (NA): Garrett Reno 4 1 5-6 16, Ian Waits 1 0 0-0 2, Logan West 0 0 0-0 0, T. Potzel 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Shope 6 0 0-2 12, Bryce Binkley 1 1 1-2 6, Brady Chisman 4 1 4-4 15. Totals: 16 3 10-14 52. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None

CHESAPEAKE (2-0): Caleb Schneider 2 1 0-0 7, Travis Grimm 3 0 0-0 6, Nathan Cox 5 0 1-2 11, Levi Blankenship 4 1 2-2 13, Dilen Caldwell 7 1 2-8 19, Ben Bragg 3 0 2-2 8, Devon Bellomy 2 0 2-4 6, Jacob Lemley 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 3 9-18 70. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.