Editorial: Holiday safety is critical

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control are urging Americans to celebrate small this holiday season, avoiding large events and gatherings in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic until a vaccine can get distributed next year.

This a concern shared by Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has been the nation’s leader in the fight against the pandemic.

It is pretty much common sense advice that will go a long way to protect you and your family.

Which is why it was infuriating that a prominent Ohio politician decided to undermine the effort and instead use it to attempt to score political points.

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican who represents northern Ohio, took to Twitter attacking Fauci.

“Dr. Fauci says Americans should “avoid travel” over the holidays,” Jordan wrote. “What will he cancel next? Saying Merry Christmas?”

It was an absurd comment, trying to demonize health safeguards into some perceived assault on the holiday itself.

Jordan was rightly excoriated on social media for it.

Fauci’s advisory is no different for Christmas than it is for any gatherings.

This year may be frustrating to all, but there is hope in sight and, as Gov. Mike DeWine said, the next few weeks may be the most critical.

Just this week, daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 topped 3,000, more than died in the Sept. 11 attacks or the D-Day landing.

And in Ohio, the state has recorded more than 10,000 new cases a day.

It wasn’t too long ago that the state’s former health director, Amy Acton, said this could be coming and was mocked for it by her critics.

The pandemic is more serious and deadly than ever and, in coming weeks, we urge everyone to please listen to the medical experts on this and follow the guidelines.

We will get through this, but, in the meantime, caution is an absolute must.