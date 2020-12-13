Fort Frye slip by Fairland, 54-53

Jim Walker

PROCTROVILLE — The arc must have had a bunch of divots in it.

The 3-point arc has been kind to the Fairland Dragons, but not Saturday night as they made just 6-of-25 attempts and lost a 54-53 heartbreaker to the Fort Frye Cadets.

In a battle of unbeaten, Kelton Fogle scored a game-high 24 points and Nic Hart added 11 points to lead the Cadets (4-0) as they survived a last-second shot by the Dragons.

Aiden Porter scored 19 points to lead the Dragons (3-1) but was only 1-of-6 from the 3-point line. Jordan Williams hauled down 10 rebounds.

Fort Frye jumped out to an 18-7 first quarter lead as Fogle hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points and Casey Booker hit a trey.

Porter scored 6 points and Zander Schmidt hit a triple as Fairland cut the deficit to 26-20 at the half. Fogle hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 of the Cadets’ 8 points in the quarter.

Fairland continued its comeback in the third quarter with Porter scoring 9 points and both Porter and Clayton Thomas hit 3-pointer and the game was tied at 41.

Hart scored 7 points and Luke Huffman 5 as each player hit a trey for the Cadets.

In the fourth quarter, Porter sank two foul shots with 55 seconds left and Fairland was down 52-51. Fort Frye turned the ball over but Owen Brown had a steal and fed Fogle for a basket and a 54-51 lead.

Nate Thacker connected on two foul shots with nine second to play for the Dragons and it was 54-53.

Fort Frye missed on a one-and-one attempt giving Fairland one last chance but Jacob Polcyn’s 18-footer hit off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

The loss was the first at home for Fairland since falling 79-62 to Trotwood-Madison on the same date in 2015.

Fort Frye 18 8 18 13 = 54

Fairland 7 13 21 12 = 53

FORT FRYE (4-0): Nic Hart 4-9 1-1 0-1 11, Owen Brown 3-4 0-2 0-0 6, Garrett Lipot 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Huffman 1-2 2-4 0-0 8, Braden Medley 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, Kelton Fogle 7-13 2-5 4-7 24, Dawson Layton 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Casey Booker 0-1 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 22-47 4-8 54. 3-pt goals: 6-13. Rebounds: 20 (Hart 6, Fogle 5, Medley 4). Assists: 1 (Brown). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (3-1): Jacob Polcyn 3-7 0-3 1-2 7, Aiden Porter 7-11 1-6 2-5 19, Gavin Hunt 2-2 1-2 0-0 7, Clayton Thomas 0-0 2-9 0-0 6, Jordan Williams 1-1 0-0 3-4 5, Nate Thacker 0-0 0-1 3-4 3. Totals: 19-47 9-15 53. 3-pt goals: 6-25. Rebounds: 27 (Williams 10, Polcyn 6, Porter 4). Assists: 8 (Thomas 4, Polcyn 3). Steals: 8 (Porter 3, Hunt 2, Polcyn 2). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.