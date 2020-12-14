Mark Hanna
Mark Richard “Cowboy” Hanna, 60, of Lesage, West Virginia, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at home.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Hanna.
Visitation will be at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, OH on Wednesday from 4–6 p.m. Following visitation, Mike Chapman will conduct the service at 6 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
