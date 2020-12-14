Patrol Investigates Fatal Crash in Lawrence County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on State Route 93 near milepost 10 in Elizabeth Township.

On Saturday at approximately 4:11 p.m. a 2009 Audi A4 driven by Ryan Justice, age 37 of Ironton, was driving northbound on State Route 93 near milepost 10. At the same time a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Jennifer Whisman, age 36 of Pedro, was driving southbound. Mr. Justice’s vehicle traveled left of center and struck Mrs. Whisman’s vehicle head-on. Mr. Justice, who was unrestrained at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene. Mrs. Whisman was flown from the scene to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious injuries. A juvenile passenger in Mrs. Whisman’s vehicle was also transported to St.Mary’s Hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorist to wear their safety belts, obey all speed limits and not to drive distracted.