December 15, 2020

  • 37°

Toni Vulhop

By Obituaries

Published 11:40 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Toni Vulhop

Toni Dodson Vulhop, 57, of Ironton, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Vulhop.

Funeral services will be noon Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St. Ironton, with Elder Glenn Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

To offer the Vulhop family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business